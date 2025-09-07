Wasco Rose Festival returns with expanded offerings, rose field tours

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The Wasco Rose Festival made its return with parades, vendors, games and the restoration of a beloved tradition — rose field tours through the community once known as the "rose capital of the world."

As community interest in the annual event continues to grow, organizers are adding more staple events back to the festival lineup, including the historic rose field tours that date back to the festival's origins.

The rose industry in Kern County has significantly declined from its peak. According to recent crop data from 2023, about 7.1 million rose plants were harvested compared to over 30 million plants harvested in 1993.

Despite the industry's decline, the Wasco Rose Festival Foundation believes preserving the history of the former rose capital remains important to the community's identity.

"For a long time, we were the leading rose grower in the nation. And I think when that changed, it was, well, what's our identity now? And at one point, the pageant, even, or the festival's name was changed to the Wasco Festival. And when we the Rose Festival Foundation five years ago, when we took it on, we recovered the name and said, you know, this is part of our history, and regardless of what happens in the future, this is our legacy," Sharp said.

The tours through Wasco's rose fields are as old as the festival itself. Originally, staff from rose companies guided the tours, but that responsibility was later given to participants in the Wasco Rose Queen pageant. Pageant contestants get a first look at the tour route and practice their presentation skills.

Emma Gomez was named the 2025 Miss Wasco Rose Queen. After participating in the tour preparation, she hopes visitors gained a better understanding of why roses remain central to Wasco's history.

"I just think that our community getting to know more about why we're so recognized for roses is definitely something that everyone should be able to know and appreciate our roses," Gomez said.

This year, the Rose Festival Foundation offered a limited number of tours, however, organizers say they'll continue looking for ways to expand opportunities for community enjoyment.

