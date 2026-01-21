Wasco school board faces community concerns about superintendent's transparency practices

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — Community members and a teachers' union are raising concerns about the Wasco Elementary School District superintendent's transparency and communication practices.

At Tuesday night's school board meeting, Wasco City Council Member Vincent Martinez had a statement read by a community member during public comment expressing concerns about Superintendent Brad Maberry's communication with the public and board.

"I have concerns regarding inaccurate information that has been communicated by the superintendent to both the public and the board over the past few months," Martinez said in his statement.

The concerns stem from a letter presented by the Wasco Elementary Teachers Union at last month's board meeting. Teachers Union President Eddie Crane echoed Martinez's concerns Tuesday night but expressed hope for improvement.

"I would like to see a new superintendent or Mr. Maberry be a little bit more transparent with the daily workings of the district and be a little bit more forthcoming," Crane said.

Parent Karen Barba, whose child attends school in the district, said she hopes the board takes the community's concerns seriously.

"The hope is that the board members are listening to the community, and that they are doing the right things for the right reasons," Barba said.

During Tuesday night's meeting, the board appointed two members as labor negotiators to discuss Maberry's future employment during a special session. The board then moved into closed session to discuss Maberry's employment with the district.

During the board's scheduled comment period prior to the end of the meeting, several board members acknowledged the public's concerns but said they could not discuss matters that fall under closed session.

We asked Maberry for comment during a recess at Tuesday night's meeting, he declined.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

