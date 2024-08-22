Wasco staff, Flood Ministries provides resources to unhoused population

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — Wasco Code Compliance staff and Flood Ministries employees team up weekly to locate unhoused people in Wasco and try to make contact with them in an attempt to provide resources.



Following the breaking-up of the homeless encampment on the west side of Wasco, we wanted to see how resources are offered on a weekly basis to the unhoused population in Wasco.

23ABC rode along with two Wasco Code Compliance Officers to learn how they work with Flood Ministries to offer the services.

According to staff from both entities, routinely they'll be told by unhoused individuals that they do not want the resources for a litany of reasons, however staff still head out week after week to provide the options to anyone who needs them.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Sam Hoyle, your Wasco Neighborhood reporter, you might remember our story from last week discussing the City of Wasco's decision to disband the unhoused encampment on the west side of town.

In that story, we talked with two officials from the city who said on a weekly basis, code compliance and flood ministries staff are out pounding the pavement to offer resources to the unhoused population around the area. Wednesday, I tagged along with them.

Wednesday, two code compliance staff and Flood Ministries staff stopped to talk with a handful of unhoused individuals, with some of them taking advantage of the resources available.

For Sergio Gonzalez, who's been working with code compliance for a decade, when someone takes advantage of the resources available, it's a positive part of the job.

"To have them take advantage of help and resources it shows they're kind of gaining some trust with us and also taking advantage of the things that are out there. Whether it be a shower, whether it be food, whether it be water; I mean, it's always nice to see that," said Gonzalez. "Ultimately we're out here to serve the community and they're a part of our community."

We also spoke with a member of the unhoused population in Wasco, named Eduardo Perez. Perez said while he appreciates what people are trying to offer, he feels that he has what he needs in most scenarios.

"I have my resources so it wouldn't really matter, but I know it makes a difference," said Perez "But, it's not about them, it's about me. I'm not here to please nobody, you know? I ain't no gold chain that people can pressure – I mean appreciate – or take notice of."

Christian Tovar, another Code Compliance Officer, says one of the issues at hand for some people experiencing homelessness is that they're from the area and they don't want to leave to get resources because they either have ties to the community or they're comfortable here.

"They love Wasco, they want to be here, they love living here. So there is a big sense of pride in the community even with the un-homed population. but it all comes down to: they have somewhere they can go to get resources, and they know the people here, they know the community, they have all of their friends here. So taking them to get resources elsewhere, it's not on their," said Tovar.

"It's not on their radar," said Gonzalez.

"It's not something they're comfortable taking," said Tovar.

Jose Gonzalez has worked with flood ministries for the last four years and has been a part of their outreach team the entire time, he feels that initially, it can be tough to try and build rapport with unhoused individuals across Kern County, but no matter how hard it is some days, he feels it's important they keep trying.

"I tell them, 90% of people from flood have been through what you're going through, so there is hope for them. And I always tell them, when you're ready. I don't try to force anything on them and I tell them when you're ready, we'll be here. Just because they tell me no one time, doesn't mean I'm going to stop trying to help them."

According to city and flood ministries staff, they're out every Wednesday trying to make contact with the unhoused population in Wasco and while it might not happen every day, they hope to continue to try and help them get their lives back week in and week out.

In Wasco, I'm Sam Hoyle, your neighborhood reporter.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

