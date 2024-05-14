Wasco students revel in English fluency, reclassification

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — Late last week, the Wasco Union Elementary School District celebrated dozens of students who passed California's English Language Proficiency test to reclassify as English-proficient students.



23ABC spoke with two students at Palm Ave. Middle School in Wasco who passed the ELPAC and will reclassify as English-proficient students as they head into high school next year.

According to Richard Morosa, principal of Palm Ave. Middle School, over 100 students passed the test and will reclassify for the next school year.

According to the two students 23ABC spoke with, they're ecstatic to not have to worry about another English class next year, and they're excited to enjoy different electives in the coming years.

When it comes to reading, writing, and speaking English, it's a pretty common occurrence. Heck, I do it every single day, but what about students who don't know how to do all three fluently? I'm Sam Hoyle, your Wasco Neighborhood reporter. Late last week the Wasco Union Elementary School district held a reclassification ceremony for dozens of students who learned how to read, write, and speak English fluently.

Many students across Kern County take the ELPAC or English Language Proficiency Assessment of California, which determines how fluent a student is in English, and depending on where they stand these students are placed in other classes that will help them learn the language.

"They're good, they help you understand more English and if you just know pure Spanish, they help you learn how to read English, write English, and speak English," said Christopher Ramos-Rodriguez.

And for these students, it's like a breath of fresh air after several years in the program.

"When I made it, I was happy and just proud of myself at that point," said Anyelin Beltran-Molina. " I think it's cool knowing how to speak it fluently not struggle or anything, knowing how to speak it well, stop stuttering and everything, because I do kind of have a stuttering problem … but it was actually like – I was happy that I know how to speak it fluently."

Dozens of students participated in the reclassification ceremony held by the district last week. For Palm Ave. Middle School Principal Richard Morosa, the strides that students, not just the two we spoke with, but across the entire district made through their hard work is admirable.

"It's such a special feeling and accomplishment, these students are fluent in reading, writing, speaking, and listening in addition to whatever their other native language is, in this case, Spanish," said Morosa.

Now that these students know English, it's also a bonus once they complete their educational journey

"Now, if there's a future job and I know both it'll benefit me more," said Ramos-Rodriguez.

"If a person needs help like if they need help and the person is only fluent in Spanish, I can help. And if they need someone in English? It's kind of cool because it's kind of like both of my cultures coming together and combining," said Beltran-Molina.

In talking with these two students, they both said they're excited to be able to head into high school without the added stress of trying to learn that second language.

