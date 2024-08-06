Wasco teachers preparing for upcoming school year, excited to welcome students back

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — On the first of three in-service days, Wasco High and Independence High teachers rounded out the day with suicide prevention and active shooter training. Nonetheless, excited for the upcoming year.



As Wasco High School and Wasco Independence High School teachers and staff prepare for the first day of the school year on August 8, they honed in on heavy subjects ahead of the upcoming school year, active shooter and suicide prevention training.

While the subjects of the one-hour event were heavy and at some points difficult to digest because of the content, teachers who spoke with 23ABC said they were excited to welcome back students in just a few short days.

To see the Wasco Union High School District's schedule, you can find that on the district's website.

While many districts across Kern County start school next week, the Wasco Union High School district starts in just a few days.

I'm Sam Hoyle your Wasco neighborhood reporter, kids preparing to come back to school, and teachers anxiously awaiting them.

Monday was the first day back on campus officially for teachers within the district and was capped off with important topics active shooter and suicide prevention training.

For teachers in the district, understandably, it's a tough topic to stomach, but they know the importance of it and have faith in their abilities to handle anything thrown their way.

"It's heavy as people said, that word's been thrown around, and it is because you think, you know you'd love to just focus on teaching. But in this day and age, these kids are in trouble. A lot of them are, you know, depressed or thinking of suicide, and you have to be trained on these things, or active shooter training, like that's what we just had. And it's tough, but it's important to think about that," said Mike Rowland.

"We have a great staff here, we feel super safe and secure, really well supported, and it's just nice to see that everything's taken care of in-house. Everybody that was presenting today are familiar faces and approachable and they're just reminding us of all the great things that they do for us every single day," Greg Gonzalez.

But as the summer winds down, and students get more and more excited to head back to school, are teachers just as excited? Definitely.

"Summer was a little short with summer school, coaching football, we're ready to get into the season, got a couple of new faces in our special ed department, and the breakfast and everything is kind of a good way to kick it off," said Kyle Wedel.

Monday was the first of three in-service days here in Wasco, their first official day of school, August 8th.

