Kern County farmers forced to adjust following Tropical Storm Hilary

SHAFTER, Calif. — Driving through Kern County, it's plain to see the area is firmly rooted in agriculture with fields of almonds and other various crops, but Tropical Storm Hilary is now creating troubles for farmers in California's Central Valley well after its exit.

"They're supposed to be this brown color when they're dry. This green color means there is too much moisture," said Jenny Holtermann, Farmer and Owner of Almond Girl in Shafter, as she was looking over one of her almond husks. "The soil is sticking to the almond so it should come off easy, but it's sticking so that moisture means that it would like jam up equipment and stuff if it goes to a processor."

Holtermann and Almond Girl produce several varieties of almonds and said while she and other farmers knew to prepare for the storm, Tropical Storm Hilary’s early arrival created issues.

"The storm wasn't supposed to come until Sunday afternoon, I think was the first prediction, but it came Saturday afternoon and all day on Sunday," said Holtermann. "And for those that had almonds on the ground, we had some that we weren't able to come in and pick up all of them. Our almonds got wet and our ground is pretty saturated as well. So we now have to deal with those — those impacts."

Though the storm is well over, and farmers like Holtermann should be knee-deep into their harvest season, she says she and many farmers are now having to play the waiting game as they wait for things to dry.

"We have to let them be on the ground until they dry up. Unfortunately, almonds sit on the ground to dry and the ground is saturated," said Holtermann.

As far as the financial impacts associated with the storm, Kern County Agriculture Commissioner Glen Fankhauser said in an email to 23ABC that the county does not have a concrete estimate at this moment and it will take time for them to fully assess the situation.

In the meantime, Holtermann says she’s being optimistic about her crops.

"Farmers are always optimistic and hope that it doesn't affect us. Now we only do harvest once a year. This is the culmination of our years of work, so we hope it's not an issue.