404 Error: Maricopa left without a website

MARICOPA, Calif. (KERO) — The absence of online platform creates concerns with city council member, who's been pushing for the website for years.



For years the city of Maricopa has been without a dedicated website.

Council member Richard Albright has been pushing for website at every city council meeting for the past 4 years.

Maricopa city manager states website should be coming in the next few weeks .

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's something that many people take for granted, going online to find the answer to any question in seconds. But what if no website existed to provide you with that information? A member of the city council in this small town has been asking for a city-run website for more than four years, and it appears, he might finally get one.

“Mentioning the website every meeting… twice a month… for the last for years,” says Richard Albright.

Richard Albright has been a member of the Maricopa City Council since 2020 And tells me he wants more people to know about this small town, Especially with new businesses coming to town. Not to mention, tourists pass through this time of year. Albright stresses that he's been wanting a city-run website to consistently show the city council meetings, like every other city website.

“The agendas all show up in a timely fashion and that’s what I would like to see happening here in Maricopa… but it’s not happening,” continues Albright.

Albright emphasizes the importance of the community's voice, encouraging them to participate in discussions on various issues. He says this direct engagement allows the city council to address concerns firsthand and find solutions to help the community.

“The public comment, that’s why that’s there, let folks know that we’re there to discuss these issues,” says Albright.

Maricopa city manager Eric Ziegler told me that he signed some papers to get the website up and running in the next few weeks. Now, all they have to do is find someone to maintain it.

