A future built with hope: Reyna Martinez’s journey to homeownership

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — A Taft resident shares her journey of transitioning from renting to becoming a future homeowner through Habitat for Humanity. She describes the challenges of renting and the joy and hope of having a home that will provide stability and security for her and her children.



Reyna Martinez views her new Habitat for Humanity home not just as a house but as a foundation for a hopeful future for her and her family.

Reyna faced difficulties renting, including poor insulation, which made winters cold and uncomfortable.

Officials from Habitat for Humanity say they're hopeful it's only a few months left until the Martinez home is complete.

For Reyna Martinez, this isn’t just a house, it's a future built with hope. With the completion date drawing closer, she’s already envisioning the life she and her family will create within these walls.

“My kids are small, so they get to grow up here and start fresh, and so do I,” Reyna shared.

This home, built by Habitat for Humanity, represents a life-changing opportunity for Reyna and her family. She says her children, full of excitement, can’t wait to finally call it their own.

“The yard is a good size for my kids, they’re outside kids. They’re gonna love it,” she said.

Owning this home will bring a welcome change from years of renting. Reyna has dealt with challenges like poor insulation, which made winters a constant struggle.

“We’re not gonna be freezing in the winter or have to run the heater so much because it’s gonna help us out,” she said, looking forward to the comfort her new home will provide.

While the house is still under construction, the anticipation is building. Reyna recently got a sneak peek at the progress and shared her excitement.

“They’re currently doing the tile in the restroom. I was able to come and have a little sneak peek after work, and it’s so exciting. The cabinets are in, they’re working on part of the countertops… everything is still coming together,” Reyna said.

Habitat for Humanity is known for helping low-income families achieve homeownership, often involving the families in the building process. While Reyna planned to be deeply involved, her changing schedule made it challenging.

“I originally planned to be a lot more involved with the whole house, but my schedule kept on changing, so I haven’t been able to,” she explained.

Despite this, Reyna cherishes every visit to the construction site, sharing special moments with her children, like choosing their future rooms and imagining their lives together.

“Every day I come by, and I love it more and more,” she said with heartfelt emotion.

Though officials have not set a firm completion date, they remain optimistic the home will be finished within the next few months. For Reyna Martinez, each passing day brings her closer to a fresh start, a future filled with hope, joy, and a place to truly call home.

