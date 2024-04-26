Taft's 15th Annual State of the City Luncheon

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — Local officials get the chance to address issues in this neighborhood, by identifying the main topics of concern among it's residents.



City officials examined three main topics of conversation in 2024, homelessness, crime, and fire danger.

15th annual Taft Chamber of Commerce, state of the city luncheon, held at O-T Cookhouse.

Taft City Mayor Dave Noerr, Kern County Fire Division Chief Cary Wright, and Taft Chief of Police Damon McMinn, spoke at the luncheon.

Homelessness, crime, and fire dangers were on the menu at the O-T Cookhouse in Taft, during the 15th annual Taft Chamber of Commerce, state of the city luncheon. Local officials gather to address the issues that local residents care about.

“It’s good information and we just trust people to be interested and take little nuggets home and use them,” says Taft Chamber Executive Director, Kathy Orrin.

Several people gathered for a luncheon to listen to this year's speakers, Taft City Mayor Dave Noerr, Kern County Fire Division Chief Cary Wright, and Taft Chief of Police Damon McMinn. They all discussed the main challenges and successes within the Taft area.

Chief Damon McMinn addressed the issue of homelessness, stating that there are only 8 to 10 homeless individuals in the city of Taft, and 15 more who are projected to be homeless but have homes to go to. Despite this, they are frequently seen on the Rails to Trails and various other locations in the city.

“Getting rid of homelessness in California is probably not gonna happen, but we’ve taken vast strides to get rid of the nuisance they leave behind, that is the trash the trespass, the dedication that we don’t want,” says Damon McMinn.

Chief Cary Wright, Kern County Fire Division, addressed the room about the numerous structure fires in Taft, including the recent one that spread more than 240 acres in Honolulu Hills. He urged the community to report any suspicious activities and praised the excellent team of first responders in Taft.

“During our last rating period, Taft obtained a class two rating, which is the best in Kern County, so congratulations on that,” says Cary Wright.

The Taft Chamber of Commerce will be holding its 16th annual car, truck, and bike show, on May 18th, starting at 9:30 am.

