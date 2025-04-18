Al Baldock Memorial Golf Tournament returns as Taft College’s top fundraiser

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — Honoring legendary coach Al Baldock, the tournament continues to support Taft College student-athletes and athletic programs.



The tournament is set for Friday, April 25 at The Buena Vista Golf Course, with a shotgun start at 11 a.m.

This tournament, originally started by Don Zumbro in the 1990s, became an official annual event around 2012.

Last year’s tournament raised $35,000: organizers hope to surpass that this year.

“Last year I heard was actually one of the biggest and I believe this year, we’re trying to top that,” said Romeo Lagmay.

Lagmay, who is Taft College’s Sports Information Specialist as well as the head coach for the women’s basketball and golf teams, says this year’s tournament could surpass the $35,000 raised in 2023.

“36 teams, approximately 150 participants,” he added.

The tournament is held each year in honor of Al Baldock, a former Taft College football coach who passed away in 2009.

“So back in the 60’s and 70’s Al Baldock used to recruit nationwide prospects for football,” said Lagmay.

Baldock left a lasting legacy at Taft College, winning two national championships and roughly 15 conference titles throughout his coaching career.

Today, the tournament helps support the college’s athletic programs by funding items such as uniforms, equipment, and travel expenses.

“Special meals or if you win a championship, rings or something or anything and everything—you know, maybe a special trip if we have to travel way up north, way down south,” Lagmay said.

Taft student-athletes also play a role in the tournament, helping with various aspects of the event. While many of the participating teams are from Kern County, this year’s tournament has drawn in teams from as far as Los Angeles.

“My team won and just have relationships and taking it in this time, obviously [to] support our athletic program and our campus as a whole,” said Lagmay.

