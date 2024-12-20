All Aboard! Taft’s Polar Express concludes another magical year

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — The Taft Chamber of Commerce is concluding its second annual Polar Express Light Tour, showcasing decorated houses in the westside community.



Fifteen decorated houses compete in categories like Best Lights, Best Music, Best Animation, and Best Decoration, as voted by passengers.

Chamber board members and volunteers contributed trucks and time to make the event possible.

The last day of the tour is Friday, December 20. Tickets are available at 5th Street Plaza or the Chamber office.



The Taft Chamber of Commerce is nearing the conclusion of its second annual Polar Express Light Tour, a community-driven event that highlights the festive spirit of the season.

“We only have 15 houses that actually got in the competition, so they are competing in four categories,” says Kathy Orrin, executive director of the Taft Chamber of Commerce.

Orrin tells me that this year’s tour has been a resounding success, with around 700 passengers stepping aboard the Polar Express to enjoy the illuminated houses.

“It’s a wonderful excursion, and it’ll take about an hour,” Orrin explains.

Passengers are treated to a magical experience, rating decorated houses in categories such as Best Lights, Best Music, Best Animation, and...

“Best Decoration, and it’s not gonna be easy,” Orrin adds.

After visiting the 15 houses on the route, passengers cast their votes, which will be tallied and revealed after December 20.

Mallory Burrell, the Chamber’s Director of Operations and Events, shares the excitement surrounding the event.

“We’ve had so many people come up and try to get on through, really excited. We think it’s really fun,” says Burrell.

Reflecting on the season, Burrell recounts her favorite memory from the tour.

“The other night, I handed a ticket to a kid, and they were so cute. They were like, ‘It’s for me?!’ It was so sweet, that’s my favorite moment out of all of this,” Burrell recalls.

Burell says organizing the Polar Express Light Tour is a collaborative effort, with Chamber board members volunteering their time and vehicles to ensure the event runs smoothly. As the tour wraps up, organizers are already looking forward to making next year’s event even better.

“We’re gonna have to look at the calendar very carefully, the school calendars very carefully, next year when we plan this,” Orrin says.

The final day of the Polar Express Light Tour is Friday, December 20. Tickets are still available at 5th Street Plaza or the Taft Chamber of Commerce during regular business hours.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

