Central Valley Artist depicts Mexican American culture in his art

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — Taft College held an opening reception Thursday, for a solo exhibit, displaying artwork from artist Diego Monterrubio.



Diego Monterrubio has been a full time artist for the past 35 years.

His artwork will be featured in person at the Taft College Art Gallery from 9am to 3pm until May 9th.

Monterrubio's artwork has been showcased in various art shows worldwide, spanning from New York, Texas, Paris, Madrid, and Argentina.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Taft College presented a solo exhibit featuring the works of artist Diego Monterrubio.

“I snap pictures of all kinds of things, so I started printing them up cutting them up, rearranging things, so I created this visual narrative of a story, and the idea was I was traveling vicariously through my artwork and that’s how this series kind of came up,” says Diego Monterrubio.

For the past 35 years, Diego Monterrubio says he has dedicated himself full-time to his art. He believes that 'el arte lo tienes en tu sangre', the art is in your blood, a sentiment he holds dear due to the influence of his grandfather.

Diego says his grandfather, was an illustrator for Coca-Cola for 40 years in Mexico, serving as his inspiration, exposing him to the world of art from a young age.

Diego works at various educational institutions in the San Joaquin Valley including Central Valley High School in Shafter, Fresno State, National University, and Bakersfield College. Nyoka Reed, the art gallery coordinator at Taft College, also works at Bakersfield College where she met Monterrubio, saw his work, and knew it needed to be shared.

“Just really bright beautiful pop art inspired, but really focusing on the culture here in the valley and celebrating that, so i think it’s so great to have his work in Taft,” says Nyoka Reed.

Monterrubio's artwork has been showcased in various art shows worldwide, spanning from New York, Texas, Paris, and Madrid. His latest exhibition venture took him to Argentina, adding to his global portfolio.

“Very kind and generous to show my work to the community of Taft i’m excited to share the rest of my work with Kern County, I met some really wonderful people, and I feel the love from Kern County” continues Monterrubio.

His artwork will be displayed at Taft College art gallery from 9 am to 3 pm until May 9th.

