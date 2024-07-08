Continued efforts to enhance Taft's Ford City Park

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — Faith in The Valley, a grassroots community group, has been actively spearheading efforts for months to enhance and repair Ford City Park in Taft.



What started as a $600,000 project has now escalated to approximately $2 million due to concerted advocacy efforts.

Faith in the Valley stresses cooperation between grassroots groups and local government to effectively address community needs.

Funding secured for a new splash pad and water system upgrades, construction set from August to December 2024. Plans include cultural murals, benches, and shaded areas.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

No running water, rundown playsets, and bathrooms that are sometimes closed are among the issues facing Ford City Park in Taft. Faith in the Valley, a local organization, is actively campaigning for city funding to address these deficiencies and enhance the park’s amenities.

Sophia Rodela, a volunteer with Faith in the Valley, highlighted the funding challenges, noting that what started as a $600,000 project has now escalated up to $2 million due to concerted advocacy efforts.

"We've organized together and demanded more," says Sophia Rodela.

For months, Sophia and her family, alongside other volunteers from Faith in the Valley, have been steadfast in their efforts to improve Ford City Park. They have been actively participating in community meetings and events in Taft, urging city officials to allocate additional funds in next year's budget for enhanced park facilities.

Abigail Rodela, a youth organizer volunteering with Faith in the Valley, stressed the long-term impact of park improvements on the community. Recent successes include securing funding for a new splash pad and upgrades to the water system, with construction slated to begin in August 2024 and conclude by December 2024. Abigail continues to advocate for further enhancements, particularly focusing on upgrading the park’s restroom facilities.

"Additional funding is needed for cultural murals, new benches, and shaded areas," says Abigail Rodela.

Daniel Rodela, the community organizer for Faith in the Valley, highlighted the collaborative approach between grassroots organizations and local government.

"Government is at its best when it works with grassroots organizations because we have a pulse of the community," Daniel Rodela remarked.

Faith in the Valley is inviting community members to a meets regularly at Ford City Park, to discuss ongoing improvements for the westside community of Taft.

