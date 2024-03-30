Dr. Rafe Trickey: New Superintendent President of Taft College

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — After an extensive nationwide search, Taft College names Dr. Rafe Trickey as new Superintendent President.



Dr. Rafe Trickey chosen out of five finalist to be Taft College's new leader.

His start date at the college will be in June 3rd, 2024.

Dr. Trickey currently serves as president and chief executive officer of the North San Diego County Promise.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A nationwide search for a new superintendent president has come to an end. With an inside look at what his plans are for Taft College, as their new leader.

“I have a lot of ideas already about what I would like to accomplish, at least in the 1st couple of years, but it’s really a ten-year plan,” says Dr. Rafe Trickey.

That was Dr. Trickey who currently serves as president and chief executive officer of the North San Diego County Promise, an institution that helps youth and adults reach their full potential in school, career, and life. He was selected by the Taft governing board after a nationwide search

Trickey told me that it's important to him that the faculty... Staff and administration at the institutions that he leads, represent the service population to their best ability possible.

“And as you know Taft College is a Hispanic-serving institution, the majority of our students I believe are Latin and the majority of them are female, so I’m very committed to making sure we represent the people that we serve,” continues Dr. Rafe Trickey.

Trickey tells me on the first day he wants to continue the work that the college has put in, to address the needs of student housing, health care, food security, transportation security, and proper development spaces for students’ children.

He says he plans to be actively involved in the school and community... Attending different events and getting to know the various service clubs.

“I just can't wait i wish I would be there today, it’s hard for me to wait until June it really is, i wish I were there now,” says Trickey.

His start date at the college will be in June, this year.

