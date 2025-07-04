Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Evacuation warning extends to Kern County as Madre Fire grows

The wildfire burning in San Luis Obispo County has reached 52,000 acres with only 10% containment, forcing Highway 166 closure and disrupting holiday weekend travel plans
Madre Fire: Evacuation warnings reach Kern County as wildfire grows to 52,000 acres
TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — Evacuation warnings for the Madre Fire have now reached into our Kern County neighborhoods. The community of Fellows, located on the western edge of Kern County west of Highway 33, is now under an evacuation warning as the wildfire continues to spread.

Currently, the neighboring communities of Taft, Derby Acres, and McKittrick remain outside the evacuation warning area, but residents should stay alert for updates.

Four specific zones are impacted by the evacuation warning: KRN-245, KRN-249, KRN-259, and KRN-281-B.

The fire, which is burning in San Luis Obispo County, is sending smoke and haze into our westside communities, affecting air quality for local residents.

Cal Fire reports the Madre Fire has burned more than 52,000 acres and is just 10% contained at this time. The wildfire has forced several road closures, including Highway 166, disrupting travel plans for many in our neighborhood during the holiday weekend.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

