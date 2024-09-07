Habitat for Humanity hosts "Raising the Walls" event in Taft

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — Habitat for Humanity in Taft celebrated a major milestone with their "Raising the Walls" event, bringing the community together to work on a home for the Martinez family.



Habitat for Humanity in Taft held a "Raising the Walls" event, marking significant progress on a nearly two-year project for a local family.

The $230,000 home is expected to be completed in time for the Christmas season.

Long-time volunteer John Ryan emphasized how volunteering with Habitat can positively impact the lives of families and individuals.

For nearly two years, Habitat for Humanity has been hard at work on a special project for a local family in Taft. Friday, the organization celebrated a significant milestone with the "Raising the Walls" event, where volunteers from across the community gathered to help bring the dream of homeownership closer to reality.

John Ryan, a long-time Habitat volunteer with over 22 years of service, reflected on the impact of the work being done. “You come out here and you can change lives, your life, your family's life, the people around you, and some people you don’t even know. You help change their lives in such a positive way,” said Ryan, whose personal connection to the organization runs deep, as Habitat for Humanity helped him become a homeowner years ago.

The event saw participation from volunteers like Patrick Horin, who represented a local company. Horin expressed his commitment to the cause, saying, “Giving back to the community, especially to a family that will one day be living in this home, means a lot to me. It means a lot to the company.”

Rebecca Robinson, the general contractor overseeing the build, gave a tour of the site and shared the impressive progress made so far. In just five hours, volunteers were able to save about $4,300 in labor. “We’ve already had all of the foundational work done, earth compaction, testing, and the foundation being poured. Now, we’re into framing,” Robinson explained.

This $230,000 project will soon become home to the Martinez family. Volunteers are aware of the significance of their work and are ensuring everything is perfect for the new homeowners. “You can see these guys are actually carrying out a 4-by-4 window. We already had that framed, and they’ll be able to just lay it straight into the wall they’re framing right now,” continued Robinson.

Though Reyna Martinez, the future homeowner, couldn’t attend the event due to work, she shared her heartfelt gratitude. "I'm grateful for each and every person who has come together to make this happen for my family. The love and support we've received is truly beyond anything I could have imagined," she said.

Ryan says, “It’s exciting to see this happening for Reyna and her family. It’s amazing, and the group of people that has come together, woooo!”

Officials with Habitat for Humanity expect the home to be completed just in time for the upcoming Christmas season, marking a truly special holiday for the Martinez family.

