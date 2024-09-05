Kelly Carden Jr.'s vision for District 2

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — Kelly Carden Jr.'s speaks on his strategy for supporting Kern County's District 2 communities as he makes his second bid for this position.



He says his focus is on supporting rural communities in District 2, which he believes are often overlooked by the county’s leadership.

Kelly Carden Jr. is making his second run for a seat on the Kern County Board of Supervisors, representing District 2.

The District 2 supervisor debate, hosted by the Taft Republican Assembly, will take place on October 7th at the Taft Fox Theater.

Kelly Carden Jr., currently serving on the Rosamond Municipal Advisory Council, is making his second bid for a seat on the Kern County Board of Supervisors, representing District 2.

"I think what resonates with people is hearing a message that matters to them from a person that shares their concerns," says Kelly.

With deep roots in a rural community, Kelly believes he understands the unique challenges that residents in these areas face. He aims to deliver a message that hits close to home for many.

"If all being an elected official is, is helping people voice their concerns in the best way possible, I can certainly do that," he adds.

Kelly is one of six candidates vying for the position, alongside Bernita Jenkins, Pete Graff, Chris Parlier, Dale Cisneros, and Ben Dewell.

He said he had a platform focused on supporting Kern County's rural and minority communities, addressing concerns about feeling overlooked by the county's leadership.

"It doesn't matter where you go Taft, Maricopa, Rosamond, Boron they all feel like they're too far away from Bakersfield, and they're forgotten," he says.

His previous campaign taught him that many rural communities, especially those farther from the county seat, are in dire need of local government support. To address this, Kelly proposes establishing an east government center in Mojave.

"I think it's very important we open an east government center in Mojave so that everyone in that part of the county has access to services," Kelly explains.

He believes District 2 has gone unrepresented for too long. "What I do believe is that we can build a team and collaborate to amplify all of our voices."

Voters will have an opportunity to hear from Kelly and the other candidates during the District 2 supervisor debate hosted by the Taft Republican Assembly at the Taft Fox Theater on October 7th at 6 p.m.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

