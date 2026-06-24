Massive AI data center proposed for Kern County’s Elk Hills

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — What is now open land near Elk Hills could become the site of a massive data center designed to support artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and other digital services.

The proposed Golden Valley Technology Hub would transform about 100 acres of former oilfield land into a technology facility to support the growing demand for AI infrastructure.

"Kern County has all the right ingredients, if you will, to be a successful place to develop a data center," said Chris Gould, Managing Director of Carbon TerraVault at CRC.

According to Gould, the proposed 400,000-square-foot facility would include the data center itself, along with an electrical substation, office space, and parking areas.

"It's a tremendous opportunity for economic development in Kern County," Gould said.

Some residents see potential benefits from the project.

Taft resident Emmanuel Campos said he initially had concerns when the project was first announced. However, after attending multiple community meetings, he now believes the development could create new economic opportunities for the region.

"I’ve already seen what the different financial revolutions that have been done in other areas of the country," Campos said. "Well, this is our opportunity in an area like Kern County that’s prime in position to develop energy, grow jobs, and bring these data centers that aren’t going away to our local economy."

Not everyone is supportive of the proposal. Critics argue that large data centers can place significant demands on already limited resources, particularly electricity and water.

CRC says those concerns have been factored into the project's design.

"Instead of connecting to the grid for power, we will be utilizing our own power plant that already exists. It's underutilized today, and we would use it for the primary power for the data center," Gould said.

In terms of water use, Gould said the facility would rely on a closed-loop cooling system that recirculates water to help reduce overall consumption.

The Golden Valley Technology Hub remains in the proposal stage. CRC says the project must undergo additional reviews and receive regulatory approvals before any construction can begin.

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