New athletic field is 'burning' passion for soccer in Taft

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — Park District and C.R.C. join forces for new 'Bonfire Field' at the C.R.C Complex.



The Westside Recreation and Park District and California Resource Corporation joined forces for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the opening of the 'Bonfire Field’.

California Resource Corporation will donate $75,000 annualy to maintain the outdoor facility, including two baseball fields and a soccer field.

The check presented at the ribbon-cutting represents the full commitment, totaling $375,000.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The growing interest in soccer only grows in the city of Taft. The Westside Rec and Park District partnered with California Resource Corporation to create this ‘bonfire field’ a place to gather.

“The popularity has always been there on the world stage, but certainly soccer is one of our sports that has been growing year in and year out,” says Les Clark.

Les Clark, the district administrator, tells me it's a fruitful partnership with CRC, a substantial five-year commitment totaling $375,000 to maintain the new soccer field and baseball fields.

Kristel Partlow has dedicated 30 years to the rec and park district, including coaching little league soccer in recent years.

“And we always put on large grass fields, which was just overwhelming for the small children or on hard surfaces that were smaller, but just rough on the little knees and elbows in the hands in a lot of injuries,” says Kristel Partlow.

Partlow tells me she’s thrilled about the addition of the soccer field, which provides shade for parents to comfortably watch their kids play, and that's not all.

“And there are facilities here there’s bathrooms and water and lots of things other options for them,” continues Partlow.

Overall, Partlow says the facility will also provide more opportunities for the community as a whole to keep kids active and away from trouble.

“This is so much more accessible and just a great great place to play,” says Partlow.

In addition to the soccer field, officials tell me there will be a sand volleyball area and bonfire pit coming to the area soon.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

