Prayer to remember: Taft marks 9/11 for victims of terrorist attack

In Taft, locals gathered on September 11th for a prayer breakfast to honor the lives lost 23 years ago and to reflect on the resilience that followed in the aftermath of the tragic events.

“It was a tragic event here within our county, but also something that reflected and echoed all across the world,” said Steven McDaniel, one of the event's speakers.

McDaniel highlighted the powerful sense of unity that emerged, with people from all walks of life standing together in remembrance.

“For me, that’s a beautiful, beautiful thing. When adversity comes against us, instead of allowing it to divide us, we allow it to unite us,” McDaniel continued.

Among those leading prayers was Taft native Rick Vaughn, a recently retired Navy veteran.

“I joined the Navy in 2003, I just retired recently,” Vaughn said, sharing that the events of 9/11 inspired his decision to serve.

“It was a huge driving factor. It was on the news all day, every day at the time, and even now it still feels fresh,” he added.

Vaughn expressed his pride in serving, not only because of 9/11 but also for the future of America’s children.

“I definitely felt the call to join, so I went,” Vaughn said.

