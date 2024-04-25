Preventing a wildfire from turning into a house fire, starts with you

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — Temperatures are rising and so is the threat of grass fires in Kern County, fire officials tell me ways you can help first responders protect your property.



Brush fires are igniting more frequently as temperatures begin to soar.

High winds and topography of the westside area makes it easy for grasslands to catch fire, and spread rapidly.

Fire officials urge residents to establish a defensible area around their home.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Fire danger ramps up every year as we enter the hot summer months, and areas on the west side are especially prone to destructive fires due to high winds and terrain.

In Honolulu Hills outside Taft, a recent grassfire spread quickly. Serving as a stark reminder of the need for homeowners to prepare, and help mitigate fire risks in this neighborhood.

“So we do get fast-moving fires out in the Taft area and they're heavily influenced by hot weather dry hot wins, and the grass is out there that burns very quickly,” says Jon Drucker.

Fire safety is something county fire captain Jon Drucker talks about non-stop. Recently, the Gardner Incident in the Honolulu Hills left the hillsides blackened. While the cause remains under investigation, there is no doubt about how fast this fire spread due to the topography.

"The wind was was chaotic, and it was very forceful and pushed that fire through the oil fields through the hills, and it ended up throwing to approximately 250 acres before firefighters were able to stop the spread and in contain it,” continues Drucker.

Drucker emphasizes the importance of readiness... but it requires the cooperation of both homeowners and fire crews.

he says residents need to take preventative steps to protect their homes, which includes clearing vegetation and creating a defensible space.

This proactive approach also includes relocating firewood piles away from homes, clearing dead weeds and needles, and even clearing underneath decks.

“It's a concept that allows us to be able to come in. It’s much safer for us to work and it’s reasonable that we can catch that fire,” says Drucker.

Fire officials say you have until June 1st to create a defensible space around your home... or face a fine of up to $1000.

