Ready, Set, Snip

TAFT, Calif. (KERO — Sean Healy, owner and operator of Barber Sean's is giving back to his community through his 10th annual back to school haircut this weekend.



Sean Healy is not only giving out free haircuts but also giving out school supplies like backpacks.

What once started out as an idea has now turned into a decade-long tradition.

Barber Sean's free back-to-school haircuts start at 9 am to 4 pm on August 10th through 11th.

“To be able just to help these kids have the confidence and feel good about themselves is rewarding to me,” says Sean Healy.

Sean Healy, the owner of Barber Sean’s, explained that his journey to offering free back-to-school haircuts for kids began with the simple desire to boost their confidence.

After earning his barber license, he started cutting hair for kids in his garage. He quickly noticed that a fresh haircut could make all the difference in the way these kids carry themselves.

“A lot of those kids have never had like a professional haircut before so i should be able to give him that confidence they’re walking out of there just super happy, and you know they feel really good about themselves. It was contagious,” continues Sean Healy.

In the past few years, with the help of volunteer barbers, beauticians, and community donations, he’s been able to provide kids not only with free haircuts but also with essential supplies, including backpacks and other necessities.

“You might not see your whole outfit right but you do see from here up so it’s like from here up you looking at yourself and you’re like dude i look good i like the way that I look,” continues Sean Healy.

He tells me that more than 250 kids have attended each year, sometimes reaching more than 500 participants. However, this year he offers a different perspective.

“If it’s one kid that came by, I would be happy with one kid,” says Sean Healy.

Sean tells me this year, like every other year, he looks for volunteers to help out.

If your interested in helping out or for more information you can contact Morgan Healy at 661-556-3279.

