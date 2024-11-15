Self Brewed: Taft’s newest spot to fuel your day

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — Destiney and Jada Self turned their last name into a motto, creating a new café in Downtown Taft, where they serve every guest like family.



Self Brewed is the newest coffee spot in Taft, designed to be a warm, family-friendly place.

Owners hope Self Brewed’s presence on Center Street will help revitalize downtown Taft, encouraging local shops to thrive.

Self Brewed’s official opening event is scheduled for Saturday, November 16th, at 11 a.m. on Center Street.

Self Brewed is the latest addition to Taft, aiming to provide a welcoming space for the community to gather, unwind, and, of course, enjoy a great cup of coffee. I had the chance to sit down with the owners, sisters-in-law Destiney and Jada Self, to discuss their journey, favorite drinks, and how they plan to serve the town with a touch of family warmth.

"We like to say, we serve everyone like family, S E L F..." shared Destiney Self, describing how their last name has become the foundation of their business motto. The wordplay reflects not only their family name but their commitment to treating everyone who visits like family.

The story of Self Brewed is as much about family as it is about coffee. Jada elaborated on this, explaining how their last name ties the whole thing together. “Jada Self, Destiney Self, Dylan Self is my husband, and Ryan Self is her husband, and they have Self Brothers Roofing," she said. By having help on both family support and hard work, they were able to bring their vision to life in just six months.

“It’s been a lot of construction,” Jada continued, noting the effort and dedication that went into building the café. They aimed for every detail to be right.

“Ambience was important,” added Destiney. "We just wanted it to be like the ambience of it to be like home, exactly like home." The design and layout of Self Brewed were carefully crafted to create a cozy, home-like environment. Destiney expressed that this sense of comfort extends to everyone, welcoming families and individuals alike.

“Bring your kids, bring your family, you know,” she encouraged, adding that Self Brewed aspires to be a place where the community feels at ease.

For Destiney, the café’s location on Center Street is about more than just coffee. "Main goal for being on the street was I want my kids to have somewhere to go, I want all the shops open," she said. She hopes that Self Brewed can help spur further growth and vibrancy in downtown Taft, turning it into a bustling area for locals.

Both co-owners agree on their vision for Self Brewed. "The essence of it, or like the vibe of it, we just wanted a cute, cozy place to sit and enjoy," said Jada.

Self Brewed will hold its grand opening this Saturday, November 16th, at 11 a.m., at their location on Center Street.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

