Splash Pad and Sidewalks: Big changes coming to Taft

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — Construction is finally moving forward at Ford City Park in Taft. The $2.3 million project includes a splash pad, sidewalk upgrades, and renovated restrooms. Kern County officials say this is just the beginning for local improvements.



Ford City Park renovations are finally underway in Taft after years of delays. The $2.3 million project includes a splash pad, upgraded restrooms, and improved sidewalks.

Public safety is also getting a boost, with a new Kern County Sheriff’s substation expected to open in the next 3 to 4 months.

More infrastructure upgrades are planned, including a $2 million sidewalk project near Conley Elementary, set to begin in 2026 to improve safety for students and families.

After years of delays, construction is finally underway at Ford City Park in Taft. The long-anticipated, multimillion-dollar renovation project includes a new splash pad, updated sidewalks and restroom upgrades that community members have waited years to see.

Kern County Supervisor Chris Parlier said the project, originally estimated at $600,000, has grown into a $2.3 million investment in the community.

“It’s a $2.3 million project, long time in the making,” Parlier said in an interview at the site this week.

Some residents previously raised concerns about water use at the splash pad. A dry fountain became a visual symbol of the delay, but Parlier said the project is now moving forward again.

“They’re navigating through those issues, and construction is underway,” he said. “We’re definitely making progress.”

Parlier said he’s proud to help move the park improvements forward, but it’s not the only development happening in Taft.

Nearby, a new Kern County Sheriff’s Office substation is under construction. Parlier said the facility is expected to open within the next three to four months and will improve law enforcement response times in the area.

“It’s going to be a great new facility to help with law enforcement services in Taft and the surrounding areas,” he said. “It’s really going to be a game changer for the community.”

At Conley Elementary School, a $2 million sidewalk infrastructure project is in the works and expected to break ground in 2026. The planned route will stretch from Rose Avenue to South Street, then down to Asher Avenue, with the goal of improving safety for students walking to and from school.

“It’s going to connect to the city area and help kids walk to school more safely,” Parlier said.

Parlier said many of these projects had been stalled under previous leadership, but are now receiving the attention and funding needed to move forward.

Renovations at Ford City Park, including the splash pad, are expected to be completed by spring 2026, according to county officials.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

