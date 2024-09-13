Thrift Store Theft: Stealing from non-profit that helps stray animals

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — Unity Thrift, a nonprofit that funds spay and neuter services for animals through a local vet in Taft, was robbed on Tuesday.



Unity Thrift, a nonprofit in Taft that funds spay and neuter services for animals, was robbed on Tuesday.

Unity Thrift, a nonprofit in Taft that funds spay and neuter services for animals through a local vet, was robbed on Tuesday, severely impacting their mission. I spoke with Suzie Baker about how the theft is affecting both the organization and the animals they support.

"I thought they were putting stuff back there, then I looked, and they weren't; they were taking stuff," Suzie Baker said. She noted that the stolen items included a BMX bike and multiple toys.

"All of our money goes for free spay and neuter in Taft at Dr. Ross's for dogs and cats," Suzie added. She discovered the theft just an hour after the incident through her Ring camera.

"All this has been torn up. We had it organized, and now it's all a mess," Suzie continued, showing me the back of the building where the thieves fled.

"If you go down this way, you can see all the clothes and stuff they’ve thrown over the fence, hangers, and everything," Suzie pointed out.

Suzie expressed her frustration, saying she couldn’t understand why anyone would resort to stealing, especially since this isn’t the first time it’s happened.

"The toys and books are free, so there’s no reason to steal them," she said. She also mentioned how affordable everything is, making the theft even more puzzling.

"Clothes are 5 dollars a bag, so why would you steal it? It’s just 5 dollars," Suzie added.

I reached out to Taft PD, and they reported a total of 152 cases of petty theft, grand theft, and burglary in Taft since January 1st.

"You’re not just stealing from us; you’re stealing from dogs and cats. That BMX bike could have been sold for 80 dollars, which would cover half the cost of spaying a female cat," Suzie said.

Despite the setback, Suzie confirmed that Unity Thrift will reopen on the first Wednesday of the month from 1 to 4 PM and Thursday through Saturday from 7 to 11 AM.

