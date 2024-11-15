Taft Branch Library closed for renovation

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — The Taft Branch Library is undergoing a renovation as part of a county-wide upgrade, funded by a multi-million grant from the California State Library.



Kern County Library received a $12 million grant from the California State Library to upgrade 12 of its 22 branches, Taft being one of them.

The Taft branch was awarded over $300,000 for renovations, including new flooring, a circulation desk, and shelf adjustments.

The Taft branch closed on Tuesday for renovations and is scheduled to reopen on June 2, 2025.

The Kern County Library is putting its multi-million dollar grant to use, funding upgrades and renovations at several locations, including the Taft branch. The improvements are part of a $12 million grant awarded by the California State Library, benefiting 12 of the county’s 22 library branches.

“The Taft Library was awarded over $300,000 to renovate their facility,” says Fahra Daredai, Marketing and Promotion Associate for Kern County Library.

The Taft branch officially closed its doors on Tuesday to begin the renovation process. According to Daredai, the planned updates include “new flooring, new circulation desk, and just readjusting the shelves,” aiming to modernize the space and enhance accessibility.

Daredai highlighted the success of similar upgrades at the Lamont Library, where the renovations created a more open and welcoming environment for visitors. “We’ve seen an uptake in all of our programming, for the Lamont library, also just coming and checking out the library, people who haven’t been there in a while are all of a sudden like wait, the library is open?!” she shared.

While the Taft branch undergoes its transformation, the library is ensuring that services remain accessible. The book drop will stay open, and due dates for checked-out items will be extended. Digital resources such as eBooks, audiobooks, and graphic novels will also remain available online.

“If you’re a more traditional, like I want my library books, you can always get your holds, check out the collection at the Buttonwillow branch, or come to Beale, and check out everything they have at Beale,” says Daredai.

The renovations at the Taft branch are expected to be completed by June 2, 2025, when the library will reopen its doors to the public with an updated, refreshed space.

Taft Library Closing for Renovation Project

