Delta Dental Foundation Funds Scholarships for Taft College

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — Taft College’s dental hygiene program receives a $325,000 gift to support students with scholarships and financial aid.



The Delta Dental Foundation has awarded a generous $325,000 donation to support Taft College's dental hygiene program.

A portion of the donation will be used to establish an endowment fund, which will provide scholarships for students in the dental hygiene program.

These scholarships aim to ease the financial burden for students pursuing careers in dental hygiene, making education more accessible.

Taft College's dental hygiene program has received a significant boost thanks to a generous donation from the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation. The foundation has awarded a $325,000 gift to support organizations like Taft College’s dental hygiene program, which will benefit students pursuing careers in dental hygiene.

A portion of the donation will be used to create an endowment fund aimed at providing scholarship opportunities to dental hygiene students. These scholarships will help reduce financial burdens, ensuring that more aspiring dental professionals can receive the education and training necessary to succeed in their field.

Leilani Mendoza, a fifth-year student in the dental hygiene program at Taft College, shared her perspective on the financial challenges that many of her peers face. Despite the program's efforts to hold fundraisers, Mendoza highlighted how the costs of tuition and supplies remain overwhelming for many students. She estimates the total cost of the program to be around $10,000, a sum that can be difficult to manage.

"I feel like it would definitely help out," Mendoza says. "This is a rough estimate, and this is probably even low. Maybe like $10,000, I would say. Yeah, that’s pretty expensive, so I feel like it would definitely help out."

With this new scholarship fund, students in Taft College’s dental hygiene program will soon have the financial support they need to focus on their education and their future careers in dental hygiene.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

