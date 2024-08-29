Taft College gears up for the 14th annual Cougar Cookout

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — For the 14th year, Taft College is honoring American veterans and celebrating their service and sacrifices through its annual Cougar Cookout.



Officials call it the college’s biggest event yet, offering a chance for the community to connect and celebrate.

Enjoy food, entertainment, and a performance by singer/songwriter Kevin Graybell.

Join the cookout on October 10th from 5 pm to 8 pm in Taft College’s courtyard.

Taft College is hosting its 14th annual Cougar Cookout, an event dedicated to honoring veterans and the community. I spoke with Dr. Sheri Horn-Bunk, executive director of institutional advancement, to find out what makes this year’s cookout even more special than the last.

“What ended up happening is we notice a lot of our alumni were veterans and we thought why don’t we also do something special for the veterans at this dinner,” says Dr. Sheri Horn-Bunk.

That special touch was two free tickets to the cookout, courtesy of the event's sponsors.

Sheri said last year's turnout was amazing, so this year they’ve partnered with honor flight sponsors again to support the veterans further.

“This year so far we have 4 honor flight sponsorship's meaning the cost of the sponsorship includes an extra 1500 dollars to send a local veteran on an honor flight,” continues Sheri.

One of the four honor flight recipients in October is Larry Owens, a Taft resident and a marine who served 10 years during the Vietnam War.

“It's quite an honor, and I’m excited to go, my daughter, my oldest child is going with me, so that makes it even better,” says Larry Owens.

Larry said he's looking forward to seeing the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, and the Lincoln Memorial, and experiencing these landmarks firsthand.

“If you didn’t go on the honor flight, there’s no way you could do it without spending a week there, standing in lines, so this is gonna be an honor to be able just to walk right in,” continues Owens.

He says it’s a special moment since he attended Taft College before joining the Marines. He’s truly touched by the recognition, feeling more appreciated by his hometown than ever before.

“It's a different world here in Taft, for being a veteran, you respected, we go to breakfast or something and we have little 8 and 9-year-old kids, coming up and shaking your hand, thanking you for your service and it doesn’t get any better than that,” says Owens.

The cookout will take place at Taft College on October 10th from 5 to 8 pm. For ticket information, visit https://www.taftcollege.edu

