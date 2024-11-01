Taft College Women's Volleyball: Setter hits 1,000 assists

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — Taft College Women’s Volleyball setter Ariana Helbling recently reached the impressive milestone of 1,000 assists, highlighting her skill and dedication to the team.



Ariana Helbling, setter for Taft College Women’s Volleyball, recently surpassed 1,000 career assists during a match against Columbia College on October 2nd, 2024.

Ariana Helbling discussed the challenges of adapting to new teammates and the importance of leadership, stating that it has shaped her journey.

Helbling aims to play beach volleyball after her time at Taft College, expressing gratitude for her experiences while looking forward to the next level of competition.

It’s been an exciting season for Taft College Women’s Volleyball, marked by standout moments and impressive achievements. Among them is setter Ariana Helbling, who recently made headlines by surpassing 1,000 career assists.

“I remember my coach telling me, ‘Ari, you’re one away,’” Helbling shared, recalling the anticipation leading up to her milestone.

The 19-year-old made history during a thrilling match against Columbia College, and the moment was unforgettable. “It was just like that amazing feeling, like you’re just like, ‘Oh, I did it,’” she reflected.

Taft College Sports Information Specialist Romeo Lagmay highlighted the pride felt across the college community. “Everyone congratulated her. It was like, ‘Hey, we’re just out for you,’” he noted.

Lagmay also emphasized the close-knit support among Taft College’s various sports programs. “We’re all big fans of one another. We send good luck messages to each other’s athletes,” he explained.

Reflecting on her journey, Helbling acknowledged the challenges she faced. “You get a set of girls, and then a new set comes in, but it teaches you how to adapt and become that leader,” she said.

Currently, the team ranks 2nd in their conference and 17th among California’s community colleges. “It tells me I can accomplish my goals, and my team has my back,” Helbling expressed.

Looking to the future, she plans to pursue beach volleyball but will cherish her time at Taft. “It’s sad I have to leave, but I’m ready to go on to the next level and hopefully play at a different college,” she added.

The Taft College Volleyball team will host their Sophomore Night on Friday, November 1st, starting at 5 PM.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

