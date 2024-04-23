Taft Community Correctional Facility Reopened

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — The Taft Community Correctional Facility has been reopened and operational for the past few months, and holds federal charged and federal housed inmates.



According to officials, its shutdown was attributed to Governor Gavin Newsom's push to overhaul the state's prison system.

The city has invested approximately $1 million in the reopening of the facility.

The facility houses federal inmates and has hired around 50 staff members.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Many correctional facilities in California have shut their doors in recent years. Including the Taft Institution in 2019, but the prison reopened last year, under an agreement with the U.S. Marshall's Service to house federal inmates.

In 2019, the Taft Correctional Facility stood as one of the final institutions to close its doors, earning a rating upon closure. According to officials from the Taft Police Department, its shutdown was attributed to Governor Gavin Newsom's push to overhaul the state's prison system.

Chief McMinn of Taft PD informs me that the city has invested approximately $1 million in the reopening of the facility. This investment aimed to revamp and restore the facility to working order, including upgrades to flooring, kitchen facilities, plumbing, AC units, and boilers for hot water. Approximately 50 people were hired for the facility.

The facility has now been reopened and operational for the past 4 to 5 months and holds federal-charged and federal-housed inmates.

Mayor Dave Noerr of Taft explained to me that the facility was once considered a stranded asset. He told me about the importance of repurposing this asset to benefit the community, highlighting its role in funding the Taft police department.

"This is the time in the state of California where every community has to look outside the box and beyond this state unfortunately, in order to survive, it is an unfortunate reality but it is nonetheless, it's just one of the things we are doing and has done," says Dave Noerr.

Mayor Dave Noerr tells me as the city expands the usage of the facility, it'll provide more employment as well as economic benefits.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

