Taft community honors Brody Davis at memorial service months after deadly shooting

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — Friends and family gathered to celebrate the life of Brody Davis, who was allegedly shot and killed while attempting to break up a fight at Panorama Park in Bakersfield in August.

The morning began with a closed-casket viewing of Davis, while friends and family had one last chance to see him in a slideshow.

Shortly after the viewing, the procession moved to the west side cemetery, where Davis was officially laid to rest, and those who were affected by Davis were able to say goodbye one last time.

"He was the backbone and the glue to your life, he would make the most dullest moments the best memories you could hold on to. I think we will all miss his headstrong and funny personality the most. He was the most welcoming and humble person I've known and I would give anything to sit with him for a day to ask him all of the questions that he would know the answer to," a friend of Brody said.

"Of all of the friends I've made over 17 years, Brody is one I will never forget and he will always be on my mind. To my best friend Brody: I love you brother and I will not let your memories be forgotten. You live throughout all of us," another friend said.

Following the graveside ceremony, everyone gathered for one last celebration of Davis's life at the Petroleum Club for a potluck.

Davis's mother, Ramona Garcia, said she was thankful for everyone who attended because she knows her son left a mark on their lives.

"It means the world that the community, the school, so many people, have come together for Brody, and it means a lot. It's beautiful to see how many people he impacted and touched. He's very special inside and out," Garcia said.

The man who allegedly shot and killed Davis in August is slated to be back in court on November 12.

