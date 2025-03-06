Taft Housing Delay

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — Hundreds of homes could be built in Taft, but the project is at a standstill, and without someone to manage it, construction may never begin.



City leaders emphasize the importance of new housing and how it could boost Taft’s economy.

Typically, the city sees 10 to 15 new homes built each year, but last year, only five were constructed—one of the lowest numbers on record.

For more information on available land, contact the City of Taft at City Hall at (661) 763-1222.

Hundreds of homes could be built in Taft, but the project remains at a standstill. The land is ready, permits are approved, yet without a developer to manage the project, construction may never begin.

In a small city like Taft, every new home matters. But right now, the city is waiting for developers to step in and complete what was started. Taft’s Planning Director, Mark Staples, says the lack of new housing is already impacting the community.

“We just don’t have that much new housing stock coming in to be able to house any new employees, so a lot of people are still making the commute,” says Staples.

Only five new homes were built in the past year, one of the lowest numbers the city has seen.

“It's a little slow for us. Usually, we have about 10 to 15 a year, so five is kind of on the low end,” he adds.

Staples says more housing could help Taft grow, especially with industries like oil and education bringing jobs to the area. However, the biggest obstacle remains, finding a developer.

“The one housing developer we did have building up into 2022 is not pursuing any further,” Staples explains.

The previous developer halted construction in 2022, leaving over 70 acres of land untouched due to changes within their family operation. As a result, approximately 300 homes remain unbuilt.

Now, city leaders are actively searching for developers to take on the project.

“Any housing developers looking to build out here in the Westside, I’d be glad to meet with them and go over what opportunities we have here in Taft,” says Staples.

Officials say they are ready to work with developers willing to invest in the city’s future. Those interested are encouraged to contact the City of Taft at City Hall by calling (661) 763-1222.

