Taft lights up the holidays with 79th Christmas Parade

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — The Taft Chamber of Commerce celebrated the holiday season on Monday night by holding this year’s 79th Christmas Parade, which featured the theme “It’s an American Christmas.”



Taft's long-standing holiday tradition brought festive cheer and community pride to Center Street.

Polar Express Holiday Light Tour scheduled for December 16th-20th, will be Taft's next holiday festivity.

51 groups joined the parade, making it the largest turnout in its 79-year history.

Taft welcomed the holiday season with its 79th annual Christmas Parade Monday night, offering a wonderful showcase of floats, groups, and trucks that left an unforgettable mark on the community.

“We’re a group of people that have very different interests, and so you’re gonna see that in the parade,” said Kathy Orrin, Executive Director of the Taft Chamber of Commerce.

Hundreds of spectators lined Center Street, braving the chilly evening to cheer as the parade made its way through town. This year’s event boasted the largest turnout yet, with 51 participants, a number that highlighted the deep community involvement.

“The fact that the city has been doing it for 79 years and it’s a reoccurring event, I’m not from here, but I heard a lot of people look forward to the parade, and it’s something that can really get the community going,” said Manny Esparza, a first-time attendee.

Manny wasn’t the only one impressed by the festivities. Sebastian Clark, a young participant with the Taft Westside Rec & Park District’s flag football team, shared his excitement about being part of the event.

“It’s just fun to celebrate and be in the parade,” said Sebastian, adding, “All the excitement and joyful stuff that we have here, it’s pretty fun.”

This year’s theme, “It’s an American Christmas,” was inspired by a vision of hope for the future of Taft’s oil industry, a deeply ingrained aspect of the town’s identity. Organizers emphasized that the theme was more than a festive nod—it was a message of optimism and pride.

“We’re very proud of our little community. It’s taken some shots, I mean, we are an oil patch town, but we’re still very proud, and we’re still very hopeful,” Kathy Orrin explained.

The parade wasn’t just a celebration of the holiday season; it was also a testament to Taft’s resilient and united spirit. From the festive floats to the smiling faces, the event captured the essence of togetherness that defines this tight-knit community.

The holiday cheer doesn’t stop there. The Taft Chamber of Commerce will continue spreading joy with their Polar Express Holiday Light Tour, running from December 16th to 20th.

