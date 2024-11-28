Taft Moose Lodge's Thanksgiving morning of giving

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — The Taft Moose Lodge spent Thanksgiving morning preparing and delivering meals to families, individuals, and the homeless in a heartwarming community effort.



Cindy Taylor, a member of the lodge, led the effort, starting at 6 a.m. to prepare a variety of turkeys and side dishes.

Meals included fried, deep pit, smoked, and oven-roasted turkeys, along with mashed potatoes and gravy.

The event focused on helping families in need, individuals without loved ones, and the homeless, providing them with a meal on Thanksgiving Day itself.

While most were still in bed this Thanksgiving morning, volunteers and members of the Taft Moose Lodge were already hard at work, cooking and preparing meals to give back to their community.

“I just want people to know that we care,” said Cindy Taylor, a dedicated member of the Taft Moose Lodge who led the effort.

Taylor shared that she had been up since 6 a.m., carving and preparing a variety of turkeys. “We have fried turkeys, we have deep pit turkeys, we have smoked turkeys, oven-roasted turkeys… mashing potatoes now and we’ll get the gravy going and we’ll be about done,” she explained, showcasing the team’s dedication to creating a memorable meal.

The ingredients for the feast were generously donated by Moose Lodge members and local community members who stepped up despite the short notice. “We’re getting anybody and everybody in,” Taylor said. “And delivering if they can’t get here or even if they don’t wanna get here. If they’re more comfortable at home, then we’re taking it to ’em.”

Taylor emphasized that the event was made possible by the volunteers who gave their time and energy to make a difference.

Her primary goal this year was to provide meals for families struggling financially, individuals without loved ones to share the day with, and, most importantly, for those who have housing issues.

“Especially to the homeless people out on the streets,” she said. “They had somewhere to go actually on Thanksgiving, and not prior or after—no, on the day. That was important.”

Organizers hope this heartwarming initiative will become an annual tradition, bringing the community together to ensure no one feels forgotten on Thanksgiving.

