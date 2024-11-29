Taft Unity Thrift: New space, same commitment to animals

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — Taft’s Unity Thrift finds a new home with the help of local volunteers and donations, continuing its mission to support animal care services.



Unity Thrift’s grand opening at the new North Street location is scheduled for December 6–8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Local residents quickly donated items and helped secure the new location through the assistance of a realtor.

Volunteers played a significant role in setting up the new space, which required extensive effort.

After closing earlier this month with no new location in sight, Unity Thrift is back in business within weeks, now operating from a new space. Suzie Baker, a representative of the nonprofit, attributes the reopening to the unwavering support of the Taft community.

“It really turned out really great, and I’m glad,” says Suzie Baker.

The transition to the new location was made possible through the help of a local realtor and the community's quick response following the closure of their previous space.

“We got the tables set up, all set up, and our volunteers have come in because it was a lot of work,” Baker shares.

Initially, Baker worried about replenishing inventory but trusted in the generosity of Taft residents.

“That’s why I love Taft. It’s like the clothes we didn’t have any clothes, and I posted saying we don’t have any clothes, then wham, we had tons of clothes,” she says.

Baker emphasizes the importance of ongoing donations to sustain their mission.

“Everybody knows that the animals are not cared for you know, the kittens, dogs, and the puppies. So, they know what we do,” she adds.

The new indoor location offers several advantages over the previous outdoor space. Baker notes that it provides better protection for items, shielding them from weather damage.

“I don't have to go down to cover everything, and if the wind blows, it gets wet anyways. The clothes get ruined, the nice things get ruined. People don’t wanna pay ten dollars for something if it’s been soaking in water,” she explains.

The indoor space also eliminates theft, which was a significant issue at the previous location, where items were often stolen over the fence.

“We don't have that. It’s all locked up. It’s nice people can come if it’s hot, if it’s cold,” Baker says.

Proceeds from the thrift store are vital for funding spaying and neutering services provided by a local veterinarian.

“It all goes to Dr. Ross, and they do an awesome job,” she continues.

Unity Thrift’s grand opening at their new location on North Street in Taft is scheduled for December 6 through 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

