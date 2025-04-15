Taft’s Westside Rec and Park District Expands Summer Learning with ELOP

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — Westside Rec and Park District’s ELOP is bringing new STEM, art, and entrepreneurship opportunities to Taft youth this summer, with something for every kind of learner.



Expanded Learning Opportunities Program (ELOP) is a key part of Taft’s Westside Recreation and Park District’s summer enrichment efforts.

The Chevron STEM Room offers hands-on learning for kids after school and during summer.

Programs are designed to engage all children in the community, through sports, arts and crafts, and more

At the Chevron STEM Room, facilitators create a hands-on learning environment that extends beyond the classroom an experience that continues into the summer through ELOP.

I spoke with Christian Vasquez, the supervisor for the Westside Recreation and Park District’s STEM room, who says the program is built to be inclusive for all children in the community.

“It’s important for kids to get involved in our activities because we appeal to all the kids in the community whether it’s sports or art and crafts,” says Christian Vasquez.

This year, new elements are being introduced to support different learning styles, including kinesthetic, visual, and auditory-based activities. The program is also launching a youth girls entrepreneurship initiative, backed by a $20,000 grant from the Kern Community Foundation.

I spoke with Rachel Sasi, the coordinator for Westside Recreation and Park and supervisor for ELOP, about why this program is such a valuable opportunity for local youth.

“It expands CHILDREN’S minds of recreational activities, focus on mental, and then with Stem activity as well juyt branching off and doing something different that they wouldn’t get to experience in a normal class setting,” says Rachel Sasi.

While ELOP is active during the school year, officials say the summer session is just a few months away.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

