TC P.L.U.S empowers Taft College students through peer support

Taft College student RJ Montoya launched the TC P.L.U.S (Peer Leaders Uniting Students) program in just one year to connect students and offer support.

The program started with RJ last year, and has now expanded to a team of six mentors, with 65 active students currently benefiting from the service.

RJ highlights that peer mentoring helps students feel more comfortable asking for help and accessing resources, such as tutoring.

It’s a student-run program all about Peer Leaders Uniting Students (P.L.U.S). I spoke with Taft College student RJ Montoya about how he created this initiative to support and uplift his fellow students.

“TC PLUS definitely brings in a different atmosphere, it’s like hey you guys belong here, if you need help you have students to turn to,” says RJ Montoya.

In just one year, RJ launched the peer mentoring program at Taft College, designed to connect students and offer valuable outreach and support. Inspired by a previous program created by former student Desiree Salas, this new initiative now has a broader focus.

“We were targeting foster youth, back when Desiree brought it in, but now we’re targeting any student that needs support,” says Myisha Cutrona, who helps coordinate the program. She believes that RJ’s establishment of this initiative reflects his strong commitment to inclusivity.

“We are here to serve the students, so to find a student that actually wants to serve their fellow students, that’s a special thing,” continues Myisha.

What began with just RJ has now grown into a team of six, with 65 dedicated students actively using the TC Plus program.

“It encourages students to keep going, keep motivating, keep asking for that help,” says RJ.

He shared that peer-to-peer tutoring and mentoring can help students feel more comfortable seeking assistance.

“Little things like that like, 'Hey, I don’t know how to navigate through Canvas.' 'Okay, have you gone to tutoring to show you how to navigate?' 'No, I’m too nervous or too shy to go.' It’s like, I can help you, I can show you what I know,” says RJ.

For the past two semesters, Codey Lovett has been working with RJ at TC Plus.

“It’s a good way to get out of your bubble, and not only that, but it’s a good way to meet people, and it’s a good way to do good for your community and your local college,” says Codey Lovett.

Codey added that the program helped him access the resources needed to create a campus garden, and without it, he would have been too shy to reach out.

“Because there’s that negative stigma to ask for help, it shouldn’t exist but it does,” continues Lovett.

Overall, RJ believes this program will benefit students both now and in the future.

“It’s a good benefit. They’re gonna keep referring to it just from that one experience. All it takes is that one experience, so that’s one of the things that’s really benefiting in my eyes,” says RJ.

For more information about Taft College’s PLUS program, you can contact RJ through email at rjmontoya706@gmail.com.

