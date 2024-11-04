Unity Thrift faces closure after 19 years of service in Taft

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — Unity Thrift, a nonprofit supporting local pets through spaying and neutering services for 19 years, is set to close due to property concerns raised by the Taft Lions Club.



The Taft Lions Club, which owns the property, has requested Unity Thrift to vacate, citing concerns about the site becoming an "eyesore" after over a decade of operation.

Unity Thrift will suspend future sales until a resolution is reached, with their last sale scheduled for November 6 to 9 at the corner of Second and Main, in Taft.

Officials with the non profit say with only 4-5 volunteers, mostly older, managing inventory has become overwhelming for Unity Thrift.

Unity Thrift, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting local pets through spaying and neutering services, is set to close after 19 years of operation in Taft. The organization has been crucial in assisting low-income families with their pet care needs, but recent developments threaten its future.

Ron Waldrop, secretary treasurer of the Taft Lions Club, which owns the property where Unity Thrift has been operating since 2010, announced that the club has requested Unity Thrift to vacate the premises.

The decision is based on concerns from the Taft Lions Club, which states that the property has become an "eyesore" after over a decade of rent-free operation. Although Unity Thrift contributes $200 monthly to help with the Lions Club’s expenses, the club believes the property requires a change.

Suzie Baker, secretary treasurer of Unity Thrift, voiced her concern, stating, “If we can't have yard sales, we won’t have money for Dr. Ross,” referring to the local veterinary services reliant on funds from their sales.

Officials from Taft Veterinary Hospital reports receiving up to $2,000 each month from Unity Thrift’s yard sales, leaving them uncertain about their financial future without this support.

Waldrop noted that while he provided a shipping container for storage, it has not been utilized effectively. “I asked her multiple times to use it, but she wouldn’t,” he said, indicating a lack of collaboration on storage solutions.

With only 4-5 volunteers, mostly older, Baker explained that managing inventory has become overwhelming. “We can't fit everything in the container. The garage would have worked, but we can’t use it,” she lamented, emphasizing that access to the garage would allow them to better organize and downsize their inventory.

As discussions continue, Unity Thrift has decided to suspend future sales until a resolution is reached. Their final sale is scheduled for November 6 to 9 at the corner of Second and Main.

