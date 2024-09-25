12-year-old arrested in Tehachapi after making threats of school violence

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — A 12-year-old student in Tehachapi was arrested after making threats of school violence on social media. The student said it was a joke but was arrested for making "criminal threats toward a school."



The City of Tehachapi says a 12-year-old student at Jacobsen Middle School made threatening posts on Snapchat, possibly insinuating a school shooting at the same school.

The student did not have any weapons available to carry out the threat and claimed it was a joke.

However, the seriousness of the threat led to the student's arrest for making criminal threats.

The Tehachapi Police Department emphasizes that threats towards schools will not be tolerated.

Parents are encouraged to talk to their children about the consequences of making such threats on social media.

This is another instance in Kern County of school threats being made on social media. Check out a recent story done by Neighborhood Reporter Priscilla Lara in Lamont about the same issue:

Rising Online School Threats Impact Lamont School, Over 700 Absences Reported

