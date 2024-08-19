61st annual Mountain Festival returns stronger

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — After an unexpected hurricane disrupted last year’s Mountain Festival, the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce returned this year with a bigger and better event than ever before.



The annual Mountain Festival had over 100 vendors and various artist who preformed.

The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce wanted to make a comeback this year after an unexpected hurricane hit the festival last year.

Many residents of Kern County came together at Phillip Marx Park to celebrate the 61st Mountain Festival.



This weekend has marked the 61st annual mountain festival in Tehachapi. This year’s festival was the biggest, with over 100 vendors and multiple artists performing.

“It’s just good to see a lot of people, and everybody out and about enjoying the community and the band because my mom and I came yesterday, enjoyed the band, enjoyed some food,” says Alan Farkas.

I spoke with Alan Farkas, who has attended the annual mountain festival for the past 19 years. He said he’s thrilled with this year’s turnout, especially after last year’s event was disrupted by an unexpected hurricane.

“It affected a lot cause everybody had to close down,” continued Alan.

He told me that last year’s hurricane had a significant impact on the entire town, preventing many from enjoying the full two-day experience, but this year was a major comeback.

“It was a different experience this year like when I came this year i was like, this is a lot of people,” says Alan.

As I walked through Phillip Marx Park, I was drawn in by the lively music and delicious aromas of food. The park was filled with over 105 vendors, offering a variety of food and merchandise in booths lining the pathways.

Clare Scotti, the executive director of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, shared that this year they were committed to bouncing back stronger and making the event better than ever.

“Coming back from a huge disappointment from last everyone is coming in with such a bright cheery, energetic atmosphere and so it’s just been very supportive,” says Clare Scotti.

Organizers of the event tell me they’ll be holding the next annual mountain festival around the same time next year.

