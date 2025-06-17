A chalk party for one year at Valley Park in Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Kids grab chalk to draw on cement, while other kid athletes play against Tehachapi police officers to celebrate one-year anniversary of Valley Park in Tehachapi.



Kid artists drew pieces on the cement at Valley Park on Monday morning.

The Tehachapi Valley Arts Association is seeking sponsors to raise money for art supplies for art teachers throughout Tehachapi. For more information or to donate you can call (661) 822-6062

For more information about the Tehachapi Valley Arts Association, visit their website.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's a chalk party in Tehachapi. I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter. Kids of all ages participated in a special one-year anniversary of Valley Park.

Nine-year-old Zoey Rosacker was excited to be in the chalk party. She drew a butterfly.

Virgen: What did you enjoy about today?

Zoey: Everything mostly. I loved going around and drawing everything that I wanted. I drew that butterfly right there. And just having fun in general.”

The chalk party was part of a one-year anniversary celebration for Valley Park. Kid athletes went up against Tehachapi police officers on the soccer field. They didn’t seem to keep score, they were all just active against each other.

Virgen: Tell me about today. What did you like about today?

Richard Standridge, Tehachapi Chief of Police: “What I like about today is that it’s an opportunity to come and interact with kids and let them get to know the police and get to know their parents and members of the city.”

A group of moms also enjoyed the event.

Virgen: What’s today all about for the moms?

Vanessa Zaragoza: I think for all of us to come together and celebrate the year that already has passed. We definitely use this park a lot. Just for the shade, the area for the kids just to run in, and utilize the soccer field, and we get to close the doors and all of us get to come together and just hang out. It’s a nice day.”

Tiny artists drew various pieces on the ground. The Tehachapi Valley Arts Association helped with the event. They will be having a Chalk on the Walk event on August 9th at Gallery N’ Gifts. It’s an event to gain sponsors for art supplies for art teachers throughout Tehachapi.

Virgen: Today, you see the kids drawing with chalk. How does that make you feel?

Irene Rippy, treasurer at Gallery N' Gifts: "It makes me feel really good. I like to see kids getting involved in art. It’s a way of expressing themselves that’s calm and good.”

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

