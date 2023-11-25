Annual Holiday Bazaar kicks off holiday season in the mountains

Video shows footage of the annual Holiday Bazaar in Bear Valley Springs, happening Friday and Saturday, Nov. 24 and Nov. 25.

This is the 36th year the Bear Valley Cultural Arts Association has welcomed the community for the unofficial holiday shopping season kick-off.

Local vendors offered something for everyone: from homemade candles and jewelry to photos and paintings. The City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center also came to the Bazaar to find dogs their forever homes.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The unofficial kick-off of holiday shopping season is in full swing here in the mountains as the Bear Valley Cultural Arts Association hosts its annual Holiday Bazaar.

Monica Lindsey of Monica's Junk Iron says the bazaar had a great atmosphere on Friday.

“I think people are very happy today. I think after being lethargic from turkey, they’re doing pretty good, actually,” said Lindsey.

For over thirty years, the Association has held the holiday shopping event of the season.

Alejandra Whittier has been selling her homemade jewelry at the bazaar for over a decade, and she says the event has helped her business, Stone Disegno by Alë, grow.

“It’s a fabulous place to do business…people who come, they’re just ready to shop and to find unique pieces every year. It’s perfect,” said Whittier.

The halls of Bear Valley’s Whiting Center were decked out in Christmas spirit, and Monica Lindsey says that’s not the only thing that makes it feel like the holiday season.

“I’ve been coming here a long time. It’s one of the favorite shows," said Lindsey. "It’s like having a family reunion because everybody keeps coming back, and my customers have turned into family.”

Gale Caldwell has been organizing vendors for the bazaar for twelve years. This year, 40 vendors were in attendance offering gifts for everyone on your list.

“It’s been extremely busy today already, and we’re just getting it kicked off," said Caldwell. "We have two days going and the turnout has been fantastic–the community support is just wonderful.”

In addition to crafts and homemade goods, there were also dogs available for adoption from the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center.

Director Matthew Buck said community events like the bazaar are a great way to find pups their families.

“Any chance we get to be able to move any of our dogs to find forever homes, we’re very grateful for,” Buck said.

The center made a goal this year to save 5,000 dogs. With just over one month left in the year, they have given forever homes to around 4,500, and Buck says he is hopeful to meet their goal.

“We’ve saved more dogs this year than any other year in the past," said Buck.

This bazaar is a tradition for the mountain community, and it always takes place the weekend after Thanksgiving. Local artists involved say it’s a great way to get their name out and get some more business.

