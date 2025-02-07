Keene Pavement Project inches closer towards construction

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Keene Pavement Project is in its early stages with construction scheduled for early 2027.



At around this time next year, advertising could take place to find a bidder for construction.

Construction could take up to about 2 1/2 years to complete.

Lane closures will be inevitable during construction.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The highly anticipated Keene Pavement Project is just past the halfway point for its design phase. I’m Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter. And around this time next year, they will start advertising for bidding to construct.

“We’re not discussing lane closures for the entire project. We’re discussing the possibilities of lane closures for 3-4 mile increments throughout the project,” says Michael Lingberg, Caltrans' public information officer.

Those lane closures are not expected to come until early 2027 when construction begins for the Keene Pavement Project, says Cal Trans spokesperson Michael Lingberg.

but, travelers who frequent the 58 will brace themselves for traffic at that time.

I spoke to truck drivers who did not want to go on camera and they said the widening project is long overdue, but they are expecting a lot of traffic with the lane closures.

“A major feature of this project is complete pavement rehabilitation. Similar to the Rosamond-Mojave project a couple of years ago on State Route 14,” Lingberg says.

The project is estimated to cost $257 million over the 44.8 miles of new pavement. I also reached out to Tehachapi leaders, including city manager Greg Garrett, who declined to comment.

“Along with the other major feature of this project, which is the three-mile truck climbing lane on the eastbound lanes. It will give everyone a safer and smoother ride,” Lingberg says.

The project is expected to begin in early 2027 and will take about 2½ years to complete, Lingberg says. I’m Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

