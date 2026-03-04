Keene residents push back on Union Pacific's proposal to raise water rates or abandon system

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Residents of Keene voiced concerns Tuesday at a community meeting in Tehachapi, where the state's public utility commission heard testimony on a Union Pacific-owned water system that could see dramatic rate hikes or be dissolved entirely.

The water system serving Keene is owned and operated by Union Pacific Rail Company. The rail line has submitted two requests to the California Public Utilities Commission, asking for approval to either raise rates for residents by hundreds of dollars to remain financially viable for its shareholders or abandon the system entirely.

Tuesday's meeting gave the state utility commission a chance to hear directly from residents who would be impacted by any decision made on the water system.

"There are so many of us spending so much time trying to understand what's going on, we are laymen, we do not do this all the time," said a resident addressing the CPUC panel.

"When we got the notice in the mail about the increase of the potential abandonment of the system, we've been under so much stress and anxiety," said another.

According to a staff member with the state water resources control board who was not authorized to speak on camera, the feasibility study is examining other options for providing water to the community, but it could take up to a year to determine whether any alternatives exist.

Some residents discussed the rates they currently pay and noted the proposed increase is outrageous. Others, like Debra McTaggart, pointed to a feasibility study being conducted and asked the CPUC to put the proceedings on hold until the study is complete.

"I'm sure that the feasibility study will come up with some sort of solution resolved. Or if the only resolve is that there is no water, and so we all have to put tanks, then have [Union Pacific] pay for the tanks. And I mean, and get us all set up to and then go their way," said McTaggart.

Staff members from organizations on the campus of the National Chavez Center in Keene also spoke out at the meeting. Miguel Ceja, director of hospitality for the center, said the property's water bill averages about $5,000 a month. He said a rate hike or dissolution of the water system could be extremely detrimental to the center.

"Should UP abandon the system, it's going to make it very difficult. Right now, we're 187 acre operation, about 2.5 to three of those acres are operated by the National Park Service, and so the main visitor areas would definitely be impacted by this. And we don't know if the rest of the property would be able to sustain just because of the high cost," said Ceja

No action will be taken on the matter as a result of this meeting, and an official decision date on the water system's fate has not been set.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

