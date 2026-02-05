Kern County Fire Department unveils new drones to enhance first responder safety

KEENE, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fire Department has unveiled new unmanned aerial systems, commonly known as drones, to enhance safety and response capabilities for first responders.

The new equipment was made possible through County Supervisor Chris Parlier's office, with the Kern County Sheriff's Office also receiving drones. Parlier said the technology provides an extra level of safety for first responders in Kern County.

"We want to keep people safe. And this is a very important public safety tool," Parlier said.

Engineer Chad Lowe explained that the drones can make a significant difference in how fire personnel respond to scenes, particularly in hazardous material situations.

"Any time that we can have an unmanned aircraft gather the same intel without having to put that life on the line is huge," Lowe said.

Lowe detailed how the drones' capabilities can transform hazmat responses, allowing crews to maintain safe distances while gathering critical information.

"Within the hazmat realm, I know we could have very much used the incredible zoom capabilities to stay uphill, upwind, not put anyone's life on the line, and have the ability to see a placard. Maybe you go a little further than what a human could do. You go a little bit closer to that danger," Lowe said. "Even the smallest bit of information can be the key to overcoming a situation that would have possibly taken 10 hours and make it five, because we know what the substance was, things of that nature that is huge for us."

Fire staff noted they have had the drones for a few weeks and have already deployed them during the Highway 58 crash, where fog created visibility challenges. The drone's infrared technology allowed fire personnel to adjust their response plan with an overhead view and ensure everyone was accounted for.

Both Parlier and fire staff emphasized that implementing these drones is extremely important because it allows them to mitigate risk when responding to emergency sites.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

