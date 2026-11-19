TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — A $61 million plan for repairs, upgrades and new classrooms may not be coming to Tehachapi Unified.

With Measure D appearing headed for defeat, the district could now face a tough choice: find another source of funding, or put some projects on hold.

Measure D would let Tehachapi Unified borrow $61 million for school repairs and new facilities. That includes replacing aging roofs and heating and cooling systems, building new classrooms, and adding arts facilities and a high school stadium.

Property owners would repay the bonds, with interest, through their taxes. For a property assessed at $500,000, the estimated average tax would be about $143 a year.

The measure needs 55% approval. So far, it's falling short; though the results are still unofficial.

I went to the district office to ask the superintendent what happens if the bond fails. He was unavailable, and I haven't heard back about an interview.

For Hector Mesa, the district's future is personal. He attended Tehachapi's schools. So did his son. Now, he has a grandchild at Tompkins Elementary.

Mesa supports the bond; and says he's disappointed in the results so far.

"It makes me feel a little, little sad, you know, that we weren't able to come together as a community," Mesa said.

But school board trustee Tyler Napier questions whether the district is ready for that investment. In a Tehachapi News opinion column opposing the measure, he calls for clearer project priorities and a sustainable maintenance plan, writing:

"There is a difference between needing a bond and being ready for one," Napier said.

Napier declined my request for an interview.

Mesa wants the district and residents to keep talking; and work toward a plan the community can support.

"Maybe having a town hall or, or, you know, coming to together and talking about, really, what's needed," Mesa said.

Without the money from Measure D, the district could face tough decisions about which projects can move forward, and which may have to wait.

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