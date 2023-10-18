PROPELLING CAREERS: Unique program offers opportunities for jobs in renewable energy

Due to the structure of the program and available on-site housing, many veterans enroll in the program. Airstreams helps them to re-integrate into society after leaving the military

Airstreams Renewables provides comprehensive training to open doors to the renewable energy industry

Completing the six-week program allows graduates to enter the field right away. Programs start about every two weeks

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Veterans reintegrating into normal life is a lot easier thanks to Airstreams Renewables and their innovative programs.

Over the course of six weeks, students go through hands-on training in electrical, mechanical, tower climbing and more.

Upon completing the program, graduates have proper industry certifications that allow them to transition right into jobs. And, this program is unique.

“It’s new. There’s not a lot of programs in renewable like ours, especially when we started, so we’ve learned a lot,” explained Airstreams Chief Financial Officer Jeff Duff.

At the Tehachapi location, students not only spend their days learning, they also live on-site in dorms and have access to a cafeteria and free laundry.

A majority of students who go through the program are veterans. The structure of the course, along with not needing to worry about where they will sleep and eat, helps with their transition after service.

“I think Airstreams is a really good program for re-integration because it mixes you with a group of veterans who are all transitioning out at the same time. That’s kinda like–you all have that same background, but you’re all getting used to being a civilian again,” says current student and Marine Corps veteran Peter Grasso.

The renewable industry is growing, which means more growth opportunity in jobs after graduation.

Omar Rubalcava is a U.S. Army veteran. He told 23ABC that while in active duty, he worked on tanks.

“I worked on the M1A2 Abrams tank. I did that for about six years,” says Omar Rubalcava.

Operating heavy machinery was not new, so he decided to enter the program in 2017. Now, just six years after graduation, he is a service technician with Vestas overseeing safe practices in the field.

The program’s thorough safety training is something Rubalcava takes with him in his day-to-day life.

“When you get trained to be safe–more safe. More, you know, you keep an eye on things that you normally don’t if you didn’t have that kind of training,” Omar Rubalcava explained.

Current students in the program say it’s more than just learning about the industry. Eber Espinoza told 23ABC that his instructors offer support and help him prepare for interviews, something that allows him to now have numerous job offers.

“One thing that I do like is that I actually have a variety of where I want to go and who I want to see, and necessarily narrow it out what is the best fit for me,” says current student and Navy veteran Eber Espinoza.

Throughout the course, students learn more than just industry standards. The shared bond of service creates meaningful connections with fellow classmates.

“Just because you’ve never met this person, them being in the military–you have a special bond,” says Omar Rubalcava.

New programs start about every two weeks, and for more information, visit Airstreams Renewable's website.

