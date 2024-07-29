Red Cross Evacuation Centers sheltering both people and pets

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Red Cross volunteers have set up two evacuation centers, in Tehachapi and Ridgecrest. An evacuee at the Tehachapi shelter says this is the second time she's been to the shelter and is beyond grateful.



According to Red Cross officials, evacuees are given a fresh cot, a blanket, snacks and hot meals. They also have access to a nurse, spiritual care, counselors, and shelter for small pets.

The emergency pet shelter is run by the Central California Animal Disaster team. Volunteer Katie Grube says they currently are sheltering roughly 10 animals and are able to care for any small pet.

The evacuation center was set up within hours notice of the Borel fire.

Lorita Hubbard lives in Walker Basin with her two dogs and three cats. When the Borel fire broke out, she says she didn't hesitate to pack up and leave. Now being sheltered at the Tehachapi Red Cross shelter, she says she feels safe and able to relax.

"I don't have to worry about anything right now except waiting for what's going to happen with the fire,” said Hubbard. “I don't have to worry about my pets, they provided everything I needed just in case I didn't bring it and they provide the support I need."

Hubbard says this is the second fire she's fallen victim to and in both cases, she says the Red Cross was there to help.

Hubbard says the Red Cross was able to shelter her pets in both fires however this time around, she says the volunteers have gone above and beyond.

"They you know help me with the walking they provide the food you know they have a nurse here available,” said Hubbard. “They have everything you could need while you're waiting to see what's going to happen with your life.

"I think it's really important to keep families together with their pets,” said Grube. “Pets are such a huge part of people's lives that when you go through a disaster it really can help take some of the stress off knowing that your animal is close by and is being taken care of by professionals."

Cindy Huge with the Red Cross says the Tehachapi evacuation center was set up within hours of notice of the Borel fire.

"They get blankets, if we have a few pillows they'll get a pillow we have hot meals, we have nurses available, we have spiritual care and counselors if they need to speak with them,” said Huge.

Hubbard says although she doesn't know the status of her home, she's staying optimistic and says everything important to her is already safe at the shelter.

"If it happens it happens, it's just stuff. If it doesn't happen then I can go home,” said Hubbard.

To stay informed on the latest updates on the fire — you can download the genasys app or call 211. For more information on Red Cross resources or to get involved, click here.

