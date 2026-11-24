TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — A busy night inside Red House Barbecue is a pretty common sight in Tehachapi. But the reason for Monday night's crowd is why this community is coming together as a family.

Mano Lujan, the owner of Red House Barbecue, and his staff put together a fundraiser Monday night, working for free. Profits from the night, as well as all tips, will go to the family of Greyson Neisler, a Tehachapi High School student-athlete and Red House Barbecue employee.

On Nov. 10, Neisler was in a car accident. For several weeks, he has been in and out of surgery, and with bills stacking up for the family, the community said they are going to help.

"This has to do with all of them. I mean, it's something that we do here. We take care of our own. You know, and he's again, he's a team member here. But that old saying is, it takes a village. You know, to raise. It's the truth, and the village is here, right? I mean, the village is behind me right now," Lujan said.

From the moment the doors opened at 5, to a little after 7 p.m., the line for food stretched out the door and into the parking lot, where I met Stephanie Hirsch. Hirsch said she knows Grayson through working with his mother and said she came out to support because that is what the community is built on.

"Tehachapi is such a tight-knit community that this is what we do here. When somebody's in need, we all show up, and Grayson's in need, and we've all just we love him. We're praying for him," Hirsch said.

"Look at the people, they've been waiting in a cold line for 45 minutes to an hour, and there's not one pissed off person here," Lujan said.

I also got a chance to meet with Grayson's grandmother, Julie Apathy, who said she is so thankful for the community's support.

"They can rest knowing that the community is behind them, and all these funds that are coming in will help mom and dad to be able to stay there with Grayson as long as they can, because it's going to be a long journey for Grayson, but he's in an amazing hospital, getting great care," Apathy said.

Friends are wishing the high school senior a speedy recovery.

"I miss him a bunch, and I hope he's doing well, and I love you G-Wizz," Mike Gil said.

Lujan said that if you were not able to make it Monday night, but you still wanted to donate to the family, he is accepting donations on behalf of the family to give to them. Lujan also mentioned that there is another Tehachapi business, Kohnen's Bakery, which is also holding a fundraiser for Grayson and his family. That is on Dec. 1.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

