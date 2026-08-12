Tehachapi police explain why a school administrator was arrested for failing to report child abuse

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — A Tehachapi Unified School District administrator was arrested Tuesday after allegedly failing to report child abuse allegations against a former district employee.

Roxane Romero, 53, was arrested Tuesday morning by Tehachapi police and booked into the Kern County Jail. Romero served as the chief administrator of personnel for the Tehachapi Unified School District. She faces a misdemeanor charge of failure to report child abuse.

The case stems from an investigation that began in November 2025, after allegations that former PE teacher Timothy Seaman was inappropriately touching students. During that investigation, detectives say they learned Romero received multiple complaints from staff members, students and parents about Seaman's alleged inappropriate behavior.

"She had received the training; she had been in education for a very long time, but ultimately had failed to do what she needed to do, which was bring that stuff to our attention so that we could properly investigate it," Lt. Jason Dunham with the Tehachapi Police Department said.

LT. Dunham says Romero unsubstantiated the claims on her own, without involving law enforcement.

"And this is exactly why we want them reported, because ultimately we determined these allegations were accurate, and there were victims to these crimes," Dunham said.

Dunham says the department worked closely with the school district, the Kern County District Attorney's Office and Homeland Security during the investigation.

The district confirmed it is aware of Romero's arrest. In a statement, the district said in part:

"Romero has been on administrative leave from the district pending the outcome of an independent investigation. The safety and well-being of students remain the district's highest priority."

The district says it cannot provide additional details because this is an active investigation and a confidential personnel matter.

The Tehachapi Police Department says it will continue investigating allegations of child abuse and holding accountable those accused of violating laws intended to protect children.

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